President hosts young Japanese parliamentarians

VIETNAM, August 25 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has lauded young parliamentarians of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan for their deep understanding of the traditional ties between the Vietnamese and Japanese people, saying it laid an important foundation to continue fostering bilateral ties.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for a delegation of the LDP’s Youth Division led by Suzuki Norikaru, member of the House of Representatives and Sato Kei, member of the House of Councillors, who are Acting Heads of the Youth Division, President Phúc said on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, Việt Nam wished to welcome the Emperor, Empress and senior leaders of Japan.

He suggested the two countries’ relevant agencies jointly hold celebrations on the occasion to reflect their bilateral extensive strategic partnership, while parliamentarians and deputies to local People’s Councils should facilitate people-to-people exchanges in terms of culture and tourism.

The host also asked Japan to assist Việt Nam in various areas by promoting post-pandemic economic recovery, especially in trade, investment, official development assistance, innovation, digital and green transformation, thus turning Japan into the biggest investor in Việt Nam soon via the effective implementation of the Asia-Japan Investing for the Future Initiative and encouraging Japanese firms to switch investment and diversify supply chains in Việt Nam.

Norikaru told his host that the delegation held working sessions and exchanges with Vietnamese National Assembly deputies and the Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, during which, they discussed ways to boost ties between the two countries’ youths and young parliamentarians.

He pledged that he and parliamentarians will uphold the fine bilateral relations and wished to join hands in organising activities next year when the two countries celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties. — VNS