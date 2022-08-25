India a leading partner, trustworthy friend: diplomat

VIETNAM, August 25 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always considers India a leading partner and trustworthy friend, and attaches great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with India, said Ambassador Nguyễn Phương Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Receiving leaders of the Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship (ISCUF) in Hà Nội on Wednesday, Ambassador Nga said that since the two countries set up the strategic partnership in 2007, which was lifted to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, bilateral ties have been substantial and effective in all pillars of politics-diplomacy, defence-security, economy-trade, science-technology, education-training and culture-people-to-people exchange.

Recognising the important contributions that the ISCUF has made to the strengthening of friendship and people-to-people contacts between the two countries, Ambassador Nga underlined that the VUFO and the Vietnam - India Friendship Association are ready to coordinate with Indian partners, including the ISCUF, to organise activities to promote the solidarity, friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The two sides should hold exchanges for young people and children, along with conferences and seminars on issues of mutual interest, she suggested.

Agreeing with Ambassador Nga’s proposals, Vice President of the ISCUF Kanungo Agasti expressed his hope that this visit will help the delegation get a deeper understanding of the land and people of Việt Nam, while strengthening the solidarity, friendship and collaboration between the two countries.

The Indian delegation, comprising 14 members, is on a visit to Hà Nội from August 23-28. This is part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and India.

Also on Wednesday, the ISCUF delegation had a meeting with leaders of the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), during which they were introduced to the culture, cuisine and people of the capital city.

Addressing the event, HUFO Vice President Trần Thị Phương said that the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and India began more than 2,000 years ago from the exchange of culture, religion and trade among people of both sides.

The two countries have shared many common values in patriotism, humanistic traditions, and love of peace, and are more closely linked by the ideal of fighting for national liberation, said Phương.

Highlighting the meaning of the visit, she said that the city hopes to share with Indian friends the cultural and historical traditions of the city through visits to local relic sites such as Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám and the more than 700-year-old Bát Tràng pottery village.

She expressed her hope that members of the delegation will get a deeper insight into Bát Tràng and Hà Nội, thus strengthening the mutual friendship and understanding between the people of India and Hà Nội.

For his part, Kanungo Agasti said that he has a special love for the land and people of Việt Nam.

He expressed his impression of the growth of Việt Nam in all fields, hoping that the visit will help strengthen the all-round ties as well as cultural and people-to-people exchange between the two sides.

The HUFO is scheduled to organise a visit for the delegation to Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám on August 28.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1972, the relationship between the two countries has gone through a long journey and reaped many great achievements.

Currently, India is the 10th largest trading partner of Việt Nam. As of April last year, the South Asian country had invested in 299 projects with a total capital of US$909.5 million, ranking 26th out of 126 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam. Việt Nam and India are working together towards the target of US$15 billion in two-way trade. — VNS