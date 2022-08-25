Global High-Pressure Pumps Market to Generate $3.4 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

High-Pressure Pumps Market

Investments in sectors other than oil & gas in Middle East & growth of manufacturing sector in Asia-Pacific region drive growth of high-pressure pumps market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding two-fifths of the total market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global high-pressure pumps market generated $2.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Eswara Prasad, a Manager, Energy & Power at Allied Market Research, stated, “The global high-pressure pumps market is expected to head toward expansion in the coming years, owing to surge in use of these pumps in manufacturing industries such as steel and automotive. In addition, growth in construction and manufacturing industries, especially in Southeast Asian countries, along with increase in power generation capacity in India is expected to drive demand for high-pressure pumps during the forecast period. Furthermore, owing to high investments in the oil & gas industry, majorly in E&P activities across the globe is anticipated to surge demand for high-pressure pumps in coming years.”

Download brochure:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6963063164506701824

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had forced several sectors to shut down their operations temporarily. This in turn, had halted manufacturing activities and reduced the demand and production of high-pressure pumps.

• Demand for high-pressure pumps from various end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive, and paints & coatings declined to a great extent.

• Furthermore, disruptions in the supply chain, and non-availability or less availability of workforce had affected the market demand.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global high-pressure pumps market based on type, pressure, end-user, and region.

Based on process, the dynamic segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes positive displacement.

Based on end use, the oil & gas segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the manufacturing facilities segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Download sample pages:

https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/2297158800447337

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The major key players operating in the global high-pressure pumps industry include Cat Pumps, Maximator GmbH, Andritz, GEA Group, Grundfos, Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, KSB SE & Co., Danfoss, and Hammelmann. Other players operating in this market include Teledyne Isco, Zhejiang Danau Industries Co., Ltd., and Udor S.P.A.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 |UK: +44-845-528-1300 | Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 | Fax: +1-855-550-5975 Email” help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube & Instagram

