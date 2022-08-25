India Beauty And Personal Care Market Size, Top Brands Share, Growth Rate (6.5%), Overview and Research Report 2022-2027

India Beauty And Personal Care market Size

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Indian Beauty and Personal Care Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The India beauty and personal care market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Beauty and personal care products are becoming integral to daily grooming among millennials. They include hair care products, skincare products, bath and shower products, oral care products, men's grooming products, and deodorants and antiperspirants. These products have become essential goods in an individual’s life as they can enhance their overall appearance and help positively impact their personality. Some examples of beauty and personal care products include facial toners, anti-aging products, deodorants, hair dyes, sunscreens, and so on.

The Indian market is primarily driven by the development of easy consumer-accessible e-commerce facilities. In line with this, on-click available brand websites and promotional social media platforms are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, several brands are offering customized products and in-store experiences at home, thus catalyzing the market. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness about the beauty and personal care product is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, increasing numbers and variants of men's care and gender-neutral beauty products are propelling the market growth. Additionally, the development of products that focus on menopausal skincare and address perimenopausal concerns is also providing a boost to the overall market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Indian Beauty and Personal Care Market Trends:

Indian beauty and personal care market is further driven by strong consumption growth potential. This is supported by the rise of middle- and upper-income classes and the growing number of senior citizens on the lookout for products that meet their diverse aspirations and their infinite quest for beauty. The increasing female working population, rising fashion trends, and the popularity of social media channels are fueling the product demand across the country. The major players operating in the Beauty and Personal Care Market are trying to discover, test, and develop new beauty brands with rapid use of new powerful technologies, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, which is anticipated to create numerous growth opportunities in the future.

Indian Beauty and Personal Care Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co)

• Beiersdorf AG

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Coty Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• L’occitane International S.A.

• L’Oréal S.A

• Procter & Gamble

• Revlon Inc.

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Unilever plc.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies and Drug Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Product:

• Skincare/Sun Care

• Hair Care

• Makeup and Color Cosmetic Products

• Deodorants/Fragrances

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Vegan

• Organic

• Inorganic

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

