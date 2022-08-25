Global Companion Animal Digital Technology Market Assessment worth $ 8.03 Billion by 2030 -Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Companion Animal Digital Technology Market info Global Companion Animal Digital Technology Market segment

Global Companion Animal Digital Technology Market is valued at US$ 1.42 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 8.03 Billion by 2030, CAGR of 21.90

Major market players operating in the Companion Animal Digital Technology market include AVID Identification Systems (US), Loc8tor (UK), Marco Polo (US), Microchip4Solutions Inc. (Canada), Nuzzle (US)” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Companion Animal Digital Technology Market- by Type of Service (Telemedicine, Telehealth, Reminder Applications, Trackers, Wearables, And Platform Marketplaces), Animal Type (Dogs, Equine, Cats, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1203

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Companion Animal Digital Technology market is valued at US$ 1.42 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 8.03 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.90% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Animal partners help humans by giving companionship. Pets kept as companions for people, homes, or businesses include dogs and cats. These creatures contribute to preserving the environment safe. As they guard their properties, lands, and workplaces, there is an increased need to support the animals' proper health. The digital technologies for companion animal health are quickly expanding and gaining ground on the global market. These technologies allow animal sickness to be predicted, avoided, diagnosed, and safely treated. It provides customers with a straightforward and completely customized experience for managing pet care by keeping tabs on a pet's vital health routines, food intake, and exercise.

Numerous factors, including the rapid use of digital technologies, the increased frequency of zoonotic illnesses & chronic animal diseases, and the growing need to maintain companion animals' health, have contributed to the growth of the global companion animal digital technology market. The increasing desire for telemedicine services among pet owners is anticipated to grow quickly throughout the forecast due to increased pet healthcare spending. The expansion of veterinary health information systems, the rise in pet ownership globally, and growing government financing for the advancement of animal healthcare technologies are all contributing to this. Pet owners prefer virtual care services due to the Covid-19 outbreak restrictions, which drive up demand for companion animal digital technologies. However, future market growth is anticipated to be constrained by the high costs of services and the general ignorance about new digital technology for animals.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Companion Animal Digital Technology market over the forecast years. North America held the most significant market share due to rapid technological development and rising spending on digital solutions in nations like Canada and the United States. A sizeable regional market expansion is also anticipated during the projection period due to the quick uptake of digital technology, rising pet ownership, and increased government support to prevent animal disease. In addition, the Asia Pacific Companion Animal Digital Technology market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period since pet ownership is on the rise, digital technologies are being adopted quickly, and more government funding is available to fight animal diseases.

Major market players operating in the Companion Animal Digital Technology market include AVID Identification Systems (US), Loc8tor (UK), Marco Polo (US), Microchip4Solutions Inc. (Canada), Nuzzle (US), PawPrint (UK), Pethealth Inc. (Canada), PetPace (US), Datamars, Inc. (Switzerland), EIDAP Inc. (Canada), Findster (US), FitBark (US), Gibi Technologies (US), Link AKC (US), PetSafe (US), Sure Petcare (SureFlap Ltd) (UK), Tractive (Austria), Trovan, Ltd. (Isle of Man), Whistle (Tagg) (US), WUF (US), 11 PETS LTD. (Spain), DogLog (US), Intervet Inc. (Merck & Co.) (US), FitBark (US), Garmin International, Inc. (US), GoPro (Fetch) (US), i4C Innovations (India), INUPATHY, Inc. (Japan), Kyon (Greece), Milkline (Italy), PetPace (US), Pitpatpet Ltd. (UK), Pawprint Inc. (UK), PetCare (US), PetDesk (US), V2P2 LLC (US), VetCheck (Australia), Virtual Recall (UK), VitusVet (US), Dogstar Life (US), Dogtra (US), EYENIMAL (US), Felcana (UK), Scollar, Inc. (US), TekVet Technologies Co. (US), Tractive (Austria), Whistle Labs (US), and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022, A cooperation between Petriage, a pet health technology firm, and Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC's Link Smart Pet Wearable was announced. As part of this collaboration, Petriage wants to incorporate real-time pet health data into the new Link Smart Pet Wearable device from Smart Tracking Technologies using its AI-driven symptom analysis tool.

• In September 2021, Two 2021 pet independent innovation awards were given to PetSafe (US), a pioneer in the pet product solutions industry, for two PetSafe products. The first is the ScoopFree Smart Self-Cleaning Litter Box. 2. A laser cat toy that dances.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1203

Market Segments

Global Companion Animal Digital Technology Market, by Type of Service, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Telemedicine

• Telehealth

• Reminder applications

• Trackers

• Wearables

• Platform Market Places

Global Companion Animal Digital Technology Market, by Animal Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Dogs

• Equine

• Cats

• Others

Global Companion Animal Digital Technology Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Companion Animal Digital Technology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Companion Animal Digital Technology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Companion Animal Digital Technology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Companion Animal Digital Technology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Companion Animal Digital Technology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Companion Animal Digital Technology market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Companion Animal Digital Technology market

 To analyze the Companion Animal Digital Technology market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Companion Animal Digital Technology market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Companion Animal Digital Technology market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1203