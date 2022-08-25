ARM-Based Servers Market Revenue To Grow Rapidly With US$ 16,714.6 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe's ARM based servers market share is predicted to account for about 19% in 2022. Several startups are looking at leveraging the opportunities in the global ARM based servers market. The ascent of digital transformation has led several business entities in the market to invest in digital technologies

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ARM-based servers market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 16,714.6 Mn in 2032 while expanding at a prolific CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 5,196.8 Mn in 2022, the ARM-based servers market is propelled by heightened emphasis on the need for efficient data center operations that have enhanced computing powers, consume low energy, and fulfil the cooling requirements.



The last ten years have witnessed increasing research and development in the field of server-based computing. With rising emphasis on the improvement of computing and hardware processing technologies, there’s been a notable growth in market opportunities for ARM-based servers. Benefits associated with ARM-based servers such as dense chips, low energy consumption, stronger integration among server chips, and superior performance will augment the sales of ARM-based servers in the market. The usage of ARM in sensor-based embedded intelligence also contributes to the market growth of ARM-based servers.

ARM processors are a part of CPU units that are built on reduced instruction set computers (RISC) architecture manufactured by Advanced RISC machines. This generates several potentials for the adoption of ARM-based servers. Furthermore, RISC processors are made so that they will execute a small amount of computer instructions at rapid pace. Consequently, more market opportunities for the ARM-based servers market will likely take shape in the near future.

“Growing use of ARM chips in smartphones along with the deep penetration of the internet are predicted to augment the sales of ARM-based servers over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising incorporation ARM-chips in IoT and wearables will foster market prospects over the assessment period.

Use of limited instruction sets and software that require implementation in either Android or iOS may impede the market growth.

ARM-based server market in North America to present substantial growth over the forecast period.

Favorable initiatives by the European Union to drive the market in Europe.

Escalating digital transformations are supporting the start-up ecosystem in this market.





Competitive Landscape

Marvell Technology, MACOM Technology Solutions, Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ARM Holdings Plc., Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat Inc., HP Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., SuSE Inc., Canonical Ltd., Linaro Ltd., Xilinx Inc., LSI Corporation, Dell Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Broadcom Corporation, QUALCOMM Incorporated, and others are some of the major players in the ARM-based servers market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Due to a huge number of participants, the ARM-based servers market is highly competitive. Major market players are focusing on investing in product development and employing strategic acquisition tactics.

More Insights into the ARM-Based Servers Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global ARM-based servers market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on core type (ARM cortex-A core based servers, AMR cortex-M core based servers), processor (32-bit operating system ARM based servers, 64-bit operating system ARM based servers), OS (Android, iOS, Windows), application (mobile computing, 3D graphics, Internet of Things, smart homes, wearables, sensors, enterprise and infrastructure networking, wireless communication), products (ARM-based server processors, ARM-based server graphics & multimedia, ARM-based server physical IP, ARM-based server development tools, ARM-based server IoT solutions, ARM-based server system IP, ARM-based server wireless IP, ARM-based server security solutions), verticals (automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, oil & gas extraction, bioscience, industrial automation), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, ARM-based server market in North America is predicted to present remarkable growth over the forecast period. By the end of 2022, the region is expected to acquire 35.8% of the market share. The immense presence of core digital infrastructure along with increasing investments made to encourage digital transformation are underpinning the regional market growth.

In Europe, the ARM-based server market is expected to account for 19% of the total market share by the end of 2022. European union is sponsoring the development of their own CPU servers. This coupled with other favorable factors are anticipated to promote the regional market growth over the forecast period.

