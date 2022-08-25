Hydraulic Dosing Pumps Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth by 2029

Hydraulic Dosing Pumps Market

Developments in the water treatment sector are expected to boost the growth of the global hydraulic dosing pumps market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the major factors responsible for the rise in demand for hydraulic dosing pumps is the extensive usage in the wastewater management sector this factor drive the growth of the global hydraulic dosing pumps market. With a significant increase in the global population and the rise in concerns over the environmental impact caused by discharging the wastewater into the water-bodies has led two massive developments of wastewater management projects across the globe. For instance, the Namami Ganga and Clean Yamuna project announced in December 2017 by the Government of India is projected to construct 90 sewage treatment plants to treat River Ganga. Such developments in the water treatment sector are expected to boost the demand for hydraulic dosing pumps in the market. On the other hand, the hydraulic dosing pumps also play a major role in the oil & gas refineries.

The market in the Asia-Pacific region accounts for the major share of the global hydraulic dosing pumps market because of the high demand after hydraulic dosing pumps in the water treatment industries of the emerging economies in the region. The market in the North America region is also expected witness lucrative growth owing to the extensive use of hydraulic dosing pumps in the chemical and oil & gas sector in the developed nations.

Hydraulic dosing pumps is the special category of small displacement pumps. They are designed to pump liquid, chemicals, gas, or water at an exact rate to perform different physical and chemical reactions. Hydraulic dosing pump draws a measured amount of injecting fluid into a chamber and it is then pumped into the tank or pipe which is being dosed. The hydraulic dosing pumps have a wide range of applications in different end-user industries including water treatment, agriculture, food processing, and mining.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The global hydraulic dosing pumps market has been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to a great extent.

Since the advent of the global pandemic, the oil & gas industries are experiencing a steep downfall as there is a drastic decrease in demand for fuel in the market. The application for dosing pumps declined, thereby affecting the market.

