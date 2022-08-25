Premium Denim Jeans Market Report 2022, Top Brands Overview, Demand and Growth Opportunities by 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Premium Denim Jeans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
The global premium denim jeans market reached a value of US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027.Premium denim jeans refer to high-quality lower body garments or trousers manufactured using dungaree and denim materials to offer enhanced comfort to the wearer. They are commonly available in skinny, straight, wide-leg and flared jeans variants. In comparison to budget jeans, they are softer, more durable and available in a wide variety of styles and colors in attractive designs. They are also manufactured with intricate craftsmanship, care, quality and innovation.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/premium-denim-jeans-market/requestsample
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation by product type, age group, distribution channel and end-user.
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape for premium denim jeans market
Strategies of major players and product offerings
Market Trends:
The global premium denim jeans market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the fashion industry. There is also a rising consumer preference for denim jeans produced in innovative designs. Product manufacturers are launching jeans in trendy styles, such as ripped, boyfriend, cropped, bootcut and ankle-length variants, to reach a wider consumer base. Moreover, the increasing demand for environment-friendly jeans manufactured using recyclable cloth materials is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the convenient product availability through online retail platforms, along with the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/premium-denim-jeans-market
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Skinny Jeans
Straight Jeans
Wide-leg Jeans
Flared Jeans
Others
Breakup by Age Group:
Baby
Teenager
Adults
Elderly
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Speciality Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Women
Men
Children
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Browse More Reports by IMARC Group:
3D Printing Materials Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-printing-materials-market
3D Scanning Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-scanning-market
Revenue Cycle Management Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/revenue-cycle-management-market
Companion Animal Health Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/companion-animal-health-market
Medical Device Outsourcing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-device-outsourcing-market
Who We are:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here