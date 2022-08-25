Premium Denim Jeans Market Report 2022, Top Brands Overview, Demand and Growth Opportunities by 2027

Premium Denim Jeans Market

The global premium denim jeans market reached a value of US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027.

The global premium denim jeans market reached a value of US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027.Premium denim jeans refer to high-quality lower body garments or trousers manufactured using dungaree and denim materials to offer enhanced comfort to the wearer. They are commonly available in skinny, straight, wide-leg and flared jeans variants. In comparison to budget jeans, they are softer, more durable and available in a wide variety of styles and colors in attractive designs. They are also manufactured with intricate craftsmanship, care, quality and innovation.

Market Trends:

The global premium denim jeans market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the fashion industry. There is also a rising consumer preference for denim jeans produced in innovative designs. Product manufacturers are launching jeans in trendy styles, such as ripped, boyfriend, cropped, bootcut and ankle-length variants, to reach a wider consumer base. Moreover, the increasing demand for environment-friendly jeans manufactured using recyclable cloth materials is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the convenient product availability through online retail platforms, along with the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Skinny Jeans

Straight Jeans

Wide-leg Jeans

Flared Jeans

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Baby

Teenager

Adults

Elderly

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Speciality Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Women

Men

Children

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

