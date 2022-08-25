Shamanic Practitioner and Spiritual Life Coach Elise D’Amico to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OVIEDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The jazz musician Nicholas Payton once said his job is to “move blocks of silence around.” The notes are an afterthought; his contribution is the silence, the spaces between the notes. The space between is where genius flows.

Elise D’Amico is a Certified Spiritual Life Coach, Intuitive Shamanic Healer and Chopra Certified Meditation Instructor who works with people to connect with their higher self and bring their creativity into the world.

Elise supports her clients in reaching the next level, whether they have a spiritual challenge or a project they are struggling to complete.

“In a shamanic practice, we call it being a ‘hollow bone,’” says Elise. “I'm just helping my clients open themselves up to new possibilities. When we clear space for spirit and allow it to happen.”

Elise says her favorite client is the frustrated artist. She helps creative people clear the space energetically, so their creativity flows naturally.

“My entire family are artists, singers and musicians,” says Elise. “I'm a frustrated artist myself, but I what I really enjoy is to pull it out of other people. That fills my cup. It's what I'm meant to do. I’m proud to have answered the call.”

Creativity is what allows our soul to speak. Unfortunately, too often we are slowed down by the things that deplete our energy. Elise is the bridge. She is here to work for spirit and facilitate your higher self.

“Everything is a mirror, so it’s about learning to understand your own shadow. Because you are the light,” says Elise. “Let go of any expectation. Your higher self is asking for something that you want need desire.

Close Up Radio will feature Elise D'Amico in an interview with Jim Masters on August 29th at 1pm EDT

