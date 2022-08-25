Quinoa Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2029

Global Quinoa Market

Quinoa market - statistics & facts

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quinoa Market Analysis and Size

As quinoa becomes more widely available, the global market will be flooded with new opportunities. Quinoa's health benefits have played an important role in market growth and maturity. Several research lines have investigated the properties and health benefits of quinoa, allowing for market growth. The scientific classification of flowering plants has emerged as a critical area of study in botany. This trend, combined with the need to research edible seeds, has become an important market growth dynamic.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the quinoa market was valued at USD 61.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 161.02 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Global Quinoa Market refers to a whole grain crop, belonging to the Amaranth family, which produces edible seeds and leaves. It is a gluten-free food product containing a high amount of zinc, iron, fibers, antioxidants, vitamin B and E, etc. Quinoa aids in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, improving metabolism, controlling high blood pressure levels, enhancing skin health, maintaining blood sugar, etc. In India, it is widely adopted across diverse sectors, including food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, etc.

The rising consumer health concerns towards the high prevalence of numerous lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular ailments, gastrointestinal disorders, etc., are primarily driving the demand for quinoa in the country. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards numerous health benefits of quinoa in maintaining blood cholesterol, improving immunity, promoting healthy gut microbes, and managing hypertension, is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of healthy dietary patterns is further augmenting the consumption of low-calorie and gluten-free products, such as quinoa. Apart from this, the rising popularity of western food trends in India has led to the wide availability of quinoa-based bread, pasta, noodles, cookies, etc. Moreover, the hectic consumer work schedules and sedentary lifestyles are catalyzing the demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food options, including quinoa-based muesli and flakes. Besides this, the expanding cosmetic and personal grooming sector in India is further bolstering the utilization of quinoa for dark spot reduction, skin rejuvenation, acne treatment, etc. Additionally, the Indian government has introduced numerous initiatives for promoting the cultivation of drought-tolerant and sustainable crops, such as quinoa, which will further continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agrophilia, Kilaru Naturals Private Limited, KRBL Limited, Organic India Private Limited, Queens Quinoa, Quessentials Private Limited, Rapid Organic Pvt. Ltd, Shubhlaxmi Industries and True Elements.

Key Market Segmentation:

DBMR Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India quinoa market, along with forecasts at the country and state level from 2022-2029. Our report has categorized the market based on source, product type, end use, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Source:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Product Type:

Red Quinoa

Black Quinoa

White Quinoa

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Ingredient

Packaged Food

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Traditional Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by State:

Rajasthan

Andhra Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Himachal Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Haryana

Others

Processing/Manufacturing

Quinoa grains have a bitter saponin coating that deters birds and insects from eating them and that needs to be removed before consumption. This can either be accomplished by polishing – which removes the saponin coat but also removes part of the seedcoat similar to what happens during the process used to make white rice or pearled barley – or washed in a three-step process that cleans the saponin without removing vital nutrients found in the seed coat. Polished quinoa has half the fiber of washed quinoa, along with lower protein, vitamin, and mineral levels. The saponin that is removed has commercial uses as pharmaceutical steroids, soaps, detergents, shampoos, cosmetics, and synthetic hormones.

There are ongoing breeding programs to develop saponin-free quinoa varieties. Currently, quinoa can be classified as sweet (saponin-free or containing less than 0.11 percent saponin) or bitter (more than 0.11 percent saponin). While the sweet varieties require less processing before market, they may be more susceptible to losses from birds.

Once processed and properly dried, quinoa can last for several years in storage.

What Trends are Influencing Quinoa Market Growth?

“Apt Protein Substitute for Vegan Consumers”

Increased demand for foods with a balanced nutritional profile among consumers is fueling the market for quinoa protein. In particular, the health-conscious consumer is embracing a high-protein diet to improve the body's nutritional and physical health.

This is increasing the need for quinoa protein, which is high in protein. Additionally, quinoa protein is widely used to create products that substitute meat. Quinoa protein isolates have a comparable texture to meat and have the same quantity of protein as animal protein.

The market for quinoa protein is expanding as a result of the movement toward veganism, which is raising consumer demand for products that substitute meat. Due to its ability to hold water, quinoa protein can also be utilised as an emulsifier in the food sector.

“High Price May Slow Sales Growth of Quinoa”

In the coming years, market growth is expected to be constrained by the fluctuating cost of organic quinoa seeds. Since organic quinoa seeds require more care and attention than conventional quinoa seeds, their price is greater than that of conventional quinoa seeds, which is predicted to restrain market expansion.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the India quinoa market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the India quinoa market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the India quinoa market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

