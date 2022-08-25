Online Clothing Rental Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 10.60% by 2029

Global Online Clothing Rental Market

A rising inclination for accessing designer garments and truly shifting fashion proclamations are fuelling the online clothing rental demand.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Global Online Clothing Rental Market share will witness a YOY growth of 10.60% in 2022 during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the clothing rental market is the growing e-commerce fashion industry.

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-online-clothing-rental-market

Vendor Insights

Online Clothing Rental Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AARK World Pvt. Ltd

Armoire Style Inc.

Dress and Go SA

Front Row

Girl Meets Dress

Glam Corner Pty Ltd.

Glamourental

Gwynnie Bee

La Reina Gown

Mine for Nine LLC

My Secret Wardrobe

Rent An Attire

Rent the Runway Inc.

Rotaro

Style Lend Inc.

Stylease Pvt. Ltd.

TheDressBank

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Wrapd

Your secret closet

Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-online-clothing-rental-market

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 44 percent of market growth. In APAC, the primary markets for online clothes rental are South Korea, Japan, and China. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the growing desire for affordable fashion and a diverse selection of fashion goods would aid the expansion of the online clothing rental market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, South Korea, Japan, China, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Online Clothing Rental Market during the forecast period.

Online Clothing Rental Market by Category

Product Type

Knitwear

Trousers & Jeans

Jumpsuits

Suits & Blazers

Coats & Jackets

Skirt & Shorts

EthnicWear



Business Model

Standalone Model

Subscription Model

End-User

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Consumer-to-Consumer(C2C)



Consumer Orientation

Men

Women

Kids



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Oceania

Major Point of TOC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Delivery type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-online-clothing-rental-market

Frequently Asked Questions

What will the market size be in 2029 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the major growth driving factors for the online clothing rental market during the forecast period?

What is the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the market during the forecast period (2022-2029)?

Who are the prominent players in the global online clothing rental market?

What are the key factors hampering the growth of the market?

What are the global online clothing rental market trends?

Have a Look at Top Trending DBMR’s Reports:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-food-texture-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dairy-enzymes-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cold-chain-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-glycinates-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dietary-supplements-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-functional-beverages-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries includes