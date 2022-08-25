Online Clothing Rental Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 10.60% by 2029
A rising inclination for accessing designer garments and truly shifting fashion proclamations are fuelling the online clothing rental demand.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Global Online Clothing Rental Market share will witness a YOY growth of 10.60% in 2022 during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the clothing rental market is the growing e-commerce fashion industry.
Vendor Insights
Online Clothing Rental Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
AARK World Pvt. Ltd
Armoire Style Inc.
Dress and Go SA
Front Row
Girl Meets Dress
Glam Corner Pty Ltd.
Glamourental
Gwynnie Bee
La Reina Gown
Mine for Nine LLC
My Secret Wardrobe
Rent An Attire
Rent the Runway Inc.
Rotaro
Style Lend Inc.
Stylease Pvt. Ltd.
TheDressBank
Urban Outfitters Inc.
Wrapd
Your secret closet
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will account for 44 percent of market growth. In APAC, the primary markets for online clothes rental are South Korea, Japan, and China. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Over the forecast period, the growing desire for affordable fashion and a diverse selection of fashion goods would aid the expansion of the online clothing rental market in APAC.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, South Korea, Japan, China, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Online Clothing Rental Market during the forecast period.
Online Clothing Rental Market by Category
Product Type
Knitwear
Trousers & Jeans
Jumpsuits
Suits & Blazers
Coats & Jackets
Skirt & Shorts
EthnicWear
Business Model
Standalone Model
Subscription Model
End-User
Business-to-Business (B2B)
Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
Consumer-to-Consumer(C2C)
Consumer Orientation
Men
Women
Kids
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Oceania
Major Point of TOC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Delivery type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
