Surgical Retractor Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Surgical Retractor Market by Product Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the surgical retractor market was valued at $2 billion in 2018 and is expected to will reach $3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

A major factor contributing to the growth of the surgical retractor market is the increase in the number of surgical procedures across the globe. Moreover, other factors such as rise in healthcare costs and increase in the prevalence of chronic medical conditions that require surgical procedures for treatment are driving the growth of the surgical retractors market. Additionally, the rise in the aging population across the globe is another major factor contributing to the growth of the market. However, the implementation of strict regulations by the FDA for the approval of surgical devices restricts the growth of the surgical retractor market. Conversely, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By product type, hand retractors hold the largest share of the surgical retractors market due to increasing adoption of these devices in plastic surgery and minor bone and joint surgeries. Hence, the increase in the number of plastic surgeries worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of this segment.

By application, the abdominal surgery segment accounts for the largest share of the market, as the number of abdominal surgeries worldwide has increased. Moreover, abdominal surgery involves a large incision to get a better view of the organs involved in the surgery.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Hand retractors accounted for approximately one-third share of the market in 2018.

• North America accounted for approximately half the share of the market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

• The cardiothoracic surgeries segment is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

• The self-retaining retractors segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Major players operating in the market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Henry Schein, Inc., Henke-Sass Wolf, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, and The Cooper Companies, Inc.

