Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 -by InsightAce Analytic

Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.2% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market- by Component (Solution/ Software/ App, IoT Sensors, and Services), Application (Real-Time Livestock Behavior Monitoring, Healthcare & Disease Monitoring, Livestock Feed & Water Monitoring, Livestock Control & Fencing Management, and Livestock Production Management), Type (Semi-Automatic and Fully-Automatic), Farm Size (Small and Medium-Sized Farms and Large Sized Farms), Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Predictive Analysis), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.2% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

AI is just a reflection of human intelligence that employs algorithms to carry out a variety of chores that farmers previously did. Software, apps, and sensors powered by the Internet of Things are the main elements of AI technology. Deep learning, machine learning, and predictive analytics are the leading AI technologies used to manage and carefully monitor cattle. Due to the addition of disruptive digital transformation, which has simplified old operations and assisted farmers in making data-driven decisions, the whole dairy and cattle business has seen a significant transition over the past few years. With the introduction of improving the health of their livestock and AI technologies in livestock farming, many farmers could increase their overall profitability and closely monitor diseases that can harm the animals. Improvements in feed quality, computer-aided vision algorithms, supply chain optimization, livestock health monitoring, and real-time behaviour monitoring are the application areas covered by AI technology.

As more people become aware of data-driven decision-making approaches for managing livestock feed, end products, and overall herd health, the market for artificial intelligence in livestock farming is growing. Additional factors driving the expansion of this market include the growing government support for using modern platforms and software for livestock management and the increased need for deep-learning technology to increase livestock productivity. The market will also expand due to the population's rapid growth, an increase in the consumption of poultry and dairy products, and mounting concerns over the welfare of livestock and the spread of illness. Farmers typically face a few issues: inadequate infrastructure, poor connectivity, an unmet need for animal proteins, and diseases that spread swiftly among cattle.

North America is anticipated to contribute to Artificial Intelligence in the Livestock Farming market over the forecast years. Increased awareness of the latest technologies for managing farm animals, increased prevalence of low-quality milk and dairy products, and growing desire for hands-free cattle handling in the region may all be factored in North America's market share supremacy. Businesses working together to improve their products for the cattle industry include Raven Industries Inc. and IBM Corporation. Additionally, several regional enterprises provide services to local clients thanks to agreements with other significant businesses. In addition, the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Due to rising food intake and illness load prevalence among cattle and livestock animals. The market will experience considerable growth during the predicted period due to the growing use of IoT and computer vision technologies in the cattle industry. Significant businesses in the cattle industry are already using AI technology to increase their management systems' efficacy and precision drastically.

Major market players operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming market include BovControl, BinSentry Inc, Faromatics, Connecterra, Rex, Cainthus, Vence, SmartShepherd, Quantified AG, AgriWebb, FarrPro, H2Oalert, Roper, Simple Ag Solutions, Hencol, Jaguza Tech, Moonsyst, SomaDetect, and SwineTech.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In December 2020, Alus Behavior was developed by the tech company Cainthus to assist large dairies in enhancing milk production and animal welfare. To ensure that the cows respond in ways that maximize milk production, Alus Behavior continuously observes the cows and their behaviours, including eating, lying down, and drinking.

• In June 2020, Merck Animal Health, a Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA, acquired Quantified Ag®, a prominent data and analytics company that monitors cattle body temperature and movement to detect sickness early.

Market Segments

Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market, by Component, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Solution/ Software/ App

• IoT Sensors

• Service

Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Real-Time Livestock Behavior Monitoring

• Healthcare & Disease Monitoring

• Livestock Feed & Water Monitoring

• Livestock Control & Fencing Management

• Livestock Production Management

Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market, by Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Semi-Automatic

• Fully-Automatic

Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market, by Farm Size, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Small and Medium-Sized Farms

• Large Sized Farms

Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market, by Technology, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Computer Vision

• Machine Learning

• Predictive Analysis

Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

