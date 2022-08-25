Solar Backsheet Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Outlook by 2029

Solar Backsheet Market

Asia-Pacific region leads the global solar backsheet market with massive developments for incorporation of solar energy in developing economies of the region.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The decreasing prices of the different components of the solar cells coupled with the growing usage of solar energy in both commercial as well as residential sectors has led to the growth of the solar backsheet market. The growing environmental concerns among the different verticals of businesses have led to the usage of solar energy as a major source of power. This is the primary factor that is escalating the demand for solar cells and consequently fueling the growth of the solar backsheet market. A backsheet is a key constituent of a solar PV cell and the failure of which can cause significant power degradation and can even create safety issues.

Thus, the major companies are investing more on the research and development in search of better polymers that can provide long term durability and reliability to the solar backsheets. The polyvinylidenefluride (PVDF) used in the double fluropolymers is considered to be the toughest molecule among the fluropolymers. It provides superior resistance against dirt and sand, is chemically inert and provides better durability. The governments of different nations are encouraging the businesses to incorporate the use solar energy.

Asia-Pacific region leads the global solar backsheet market with massive developments for the incorporation of solar energy in the developing economies of the region. According to the National Energy Administration, China is making massive investments for several rooftop solar power projects in the nation. The market in the North America region, especially in the U.S. is expected to grow significantly as the major companies are shifting towards using solar energy as it provides a competitive advantage compared to other conventional sources of energy. The solar backsheet market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a steady pace owing to the reforms made by the government to integrate renewable sources of energy into the industries.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the global solar backsheet market.

Due to the nationwide lockdowns imposed by the governments of different nations to contain the virus, the business activities almost came to a halt. This has resulted in a significant decrease in the demand for energy. Thus, the demand for solar panels have decreased and consequently affecting the solar backsheet market.

