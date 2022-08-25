Global CBD Pet Market worth $ 278.21 Million in 2021 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global CBD Pet Market info Global CBD Pet Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global CBD Pet Market- by Product (Therapeutic Grade and Food Grade), Application (Joint Pain, Anxiety/Stress, Epilepsy, and General Health/Wellness), End-Users (Pet specialty stores and e-commerce), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

The size of the global CBD pet market was estimated at US$ 278.21 million in 2021, and from 2022 to 2030, it is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.37%.

The hemp and cannabis plants contain a natural substance called cannabidiol (CBD), which is widely used for its therapeutic benefits. Treatments for pets with CBD include those for seizures, stress, anxiety, cancer, and nausea. Alternative medicine is used to treat these symptoms with cannabis oil cakes. Tetrahydrocannabinol is not present in the CBD oil cake, so it has no psychotropic effects on the nervous system. This helps pets sleep better and stay asleep longer. Additionally, pet CBD has anti-inflammatory effects because it interacts with immune cell receptors. Pet CBD is offered in topical, tincture, and pill form on the veterinary market.

The industry has grown due to rising consumer knowledge, preference for natural pet products, and perceptions that cannabis can help pets with their medical and mental problems. The growing demand for CBD for pets is fueled by the widespread usage of hemp derivative goods (seed oil, fiber, CBD) in pharmaceuticals, animal feed, cosmetics, personal care products, food, and beverages. The CBD pet industry is expanding due to increasing government backing and favourable trade regulatory conditions relating to CBD, hemp, and cannabis. Players in the industry are constantly working to create new products to maintain their market position in CBD pets. It is anticipated that the pet CBD market will expand due to the increased incidence of bowel and GIT-related issues, cardiac illnesses (tachycardia and heart attack), sleeplessness, anxiety, and excessive licking behaviour in pets. However, after-treatment side effects in pets such as dry mouth, drowsiness, and hypotension hinder the growth of the pet CBD industry.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the CBD Pet market over the forecast years because bowel and digestive system (GIT) diseases in pets are widespread. This development might be attributable to significant market participants such as Fomo Bone, HempMy Pet, and Canna-Pet, as well as good government initiatives. In addition, the Europe CBD Pet market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rise is being fueled by the region's growing pet population and pet spending. The market is growing due to the growing use of CBD for therapeutic and food-grade reasons.

Major market players operating in the CBD Pet market include Honest Paws, Canna-Pet, Fomo Bones, CBD Living, Pet stock, Petco, Charlotte's Web, Pet, Relief, HolistaPet, Joy Organics, Wet Noses and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2020, The U.S. Hemp Authority and National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) gave given Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. their seals of approval for its CBD pet vitamins, tinctures, and topicals.

• In February 2019, Canopy Growth and Martha Stewart partnered to introduce a line of CBD-infused animal health products.

Market Segments

Global CBD Pet Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Therapeutic Grade

• Food Grade

Global CBD Pet Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Joint Pain

• Anxiety/Stress

• Epilepsy

• General Health/Wellness

Global CBD Pet Market, by End Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Pet specialty stores

• e-commerce

Global CBD Pet Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America CBD Pet Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe CBD Pet Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific CBD Pet Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America CBD Pet Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa CBD Pet Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

