Near Infrared Imaging Market Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis

Near Infrared Imaging Market

Asia-Pacific expected to exhibit growth rate owing to surge in awareness related to early screening of cancer & developing economies in India, China, Malaysia

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Near Infrared Imaging Market by Product, Application, Indication and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the global market was $271 million in 2018 and is expected to grow. It will reach $375 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures worldwide and increase in the prevalence of targeted diseases and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and neurological disorders are driving the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of NIR imaging worldwide is a major growth factor for the global near infrared imaging market. However, the availability of other alternative imaging techniques and the high cost of infrared detectors restrict the growth of the global market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into cancer surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, plastic/reconstructive surgery and others. Cancer surgeries have captured a major share of the near infrared imaging market due to the spread of cancer worldwide.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories and others. Hospitals capture a large share of the near infrared imaging market as NIR imaging systems are used in surgeries performed in hospitals. Moreover, another factor driving the growth of this segment is the wide presence of hospitals. The hospital segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate owing to surge in awareness related to early screening of cancer. The other factors that boost the growth of market include huge patient base and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region. The developing economies offer lucrative opportunities for near infrared imaging providers to expand their business. The constantly evolving life science industry drives the growth of the market in the developing economies such as India, China, Malaysia, and others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Near infrared fluorescence imaging systems occupied 92.79% share of the global near infrared imaging market in 2018

• The medical imaging segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

• The cardiovascular surgeries segment accounted for 10.23% share of the market in 2018

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Major players operating in the market include Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Li-Cor, Inc., Medtronic plc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Innovations B.V. (Quest Medical Imaging B.V.), Shimadzu Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.

