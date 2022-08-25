Workplace Wellness Market Worth $66.20 Billion by 2027 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Workplace Wellness Market

The increasing awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers are driving the growth of the workplace wellness market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, “Workplace Wellness Market by Type and End-User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,” the global workplace wellness market was valued at $49.81 billion in 2019. It is projected to reach $66.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Significant increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and adoption of sedentary lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth of the workplace wellness market. Additionally, the economic benefits offered by these programs and the increasing awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers are driving the growth of the workplace wellness market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By type, workplace health screening and assessment dominated 2019. There has been an increase in the adoption of health screening and assessment programs by most employers worldwide to improve the health fitness of their employees.

By end user, large-sized organizations dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to larger size organizations having more employees. This segment is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By type, the health screening & assessment segment dominated the workplace wellness market in 2019

• By end user, the large-size organizations segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

• North America accounted for the largest share in the global workplace wellness market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Fitbit, Novant Health, EXOS, Virgin Pulse, Vitality Health, ComPsych, HealthifyMe, MDVIP, Marino Wellness, WorkStride. Some of the others players considered are FitLinxx, Truworth Wellness, Central Workplace Wellness Workplace Solutions, Privia Health, and Wellsource.

