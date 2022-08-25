DNA Sequencing Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

DNA sequencing market report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimation.

DNA sequencing is an umbrella term that includes both Sangers and Non-Sangers method of sequencing. In the DNA sequencing process, DNA is extracted, fragmented, and linked to adapters and primers for the amplification reaction (PCR) for library construction. Further, sequencing of the fragmented DNA is executed that furnishes a massive set of sequence data in a very small duration. This data is interpreted and analyzed by clinicians, researchers, scientists, and others through clinical, agricultural, forensic, and other applications. For instance, DNA sequencing market has helped researchers identify desirable traits, which have led to resilient and productive livestock and crops. The increase in usage and application of DNA sequencing is expected to boost the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The major companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Illumina, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Siemens AG, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The other prominent players in the value chain (but not included in the report) include Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech AG, Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DNASTAR, Inc., Biomatters Ltd., New England Biolabs, Inc., and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

The major factors that drive the global DNA sequencing market are rise in technological advancements in DNA sequencing, growth in collaborations & partnerships, and increase in genome mapping programs globally. In addition, rise in investment in R&D enhances the demand for DNA sequencing and thereby provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, accuracy & standardization concerns and ethical & legal limitations associated with DNA sequencing restrain the market growth.

The consumables product segment occupies the highest share in the DNA sequencing product market, owing to their sheer usage and need throughout the sample preparation, library construction, and other pre-requisite steps of DNA sequencing. The sequencing by synthesis technology segment is anticipated to dominate the global DNA sequencing market as most of the widely-used DNA sequencing platforms utilize this technology in sequencing protocols. This segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2017

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on product, the instrument segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

• Based on application, the personalized medicine application segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Based on end user, the research institutes segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance in the future as well.

• Based on region, North America dominated the global DNA sequencing market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9%.

• Based on technology, the pyrosequencing technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

