Senate Bill 1311 Printer's Number 1873

PENNSYLVANIA, August 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1873

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1311

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, BREWSTER, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, PITTMAN,

ROBINSON, MARTIN, BARTOLOTTA, BAKER, COMITTA AND MENSCH,

AUGUST 24, 2022

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AUGUST 24, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 29, 2012 (P.L.549, No.54), entitled "An

act establishing a Statewide stroke system of care by

recognizing primary stroke centers and directing the creation

of emergency medical services training and transport

protocols; and providing for the powers and duties of the

Department of Health," further providing for recognition of

centers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of May 29, 2012 (P.L.549,

No.54), known as the Stroke System of Care Act, is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

Section 3. Recognition of centers.

* * *

(c) Protocols.--The department shall establish protocols for

prehospital assessment, treatment and transport of stroke

patients by licensed emergency medical services providers that

will allow the patient to receive the appropriate care at a

certified stroke center in the shortest amount of time. The

protocols shall include the use of a severity-based triage

