Senate Bill 1311 Printer's Number 1873

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1311
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, BREWSTER, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, PITTMAN,
ROBINSON, MARTIN, BARTOLOTTA, BAKER, COMITTA AND MENSCH,
AUGUST 24, 2022
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AUGUST 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 29, 2012 (P.L.549, No.54), entitled "An
act establishing a Statewide stroke system of care by
recognizing primary stroke centers and directing the creation
of emergency medical services training and transport
protocols; and providing for the powers and duties of the
Department of Health," further providing for recognition of
centers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of May 29, 2012 (P.L.549,
No.54), known as the Stroke System of Care Act, is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
Section 3. Recognition of centers.
* * *
(c) Protocols.--The department shall establish protocols for
prehospital assessment, treatment and transport of stroke
patients by licensed emergency medical services providers that
will allow the patient to receive the appropriate care at a
certified stroke center in the shortest amount of time. The
protocols shall include the use of a severity-based triage
