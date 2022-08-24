Senate Bill 1312 Printer's Number 1874

PENNSYLVANIA, August 24 - (b) Bridge inspectors.--The department and each county and

municipality required to perform bridge inspections and develop

databases under this chapter shall ensure that bridge

inspections are completed by a certified bridge inspector. In

order to qualify as a certified bridge inspector under this

subsection, an individual shall meet all of the following

criteria:

(1) The individual shall be a licensed and registered

engineer as recognized by the State Registration Board for

Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists under

the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913, No.367), known as the

Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law .

(2) The individual shall have five years' experience

engaging in bridge inspection service.

(3) The individual shall be a Level III or IV Bridge

Safety Inspector under the National Society of Professional

Engineers program for National Institute for Certification in

Engineering Technologies in effect on the date of enactment

of this chapter.

(4) The individual shall meet any other criteria as

deemed necessary by the department.

§ 9406. Audits.

The Auditor General shall, on a quadrennial basis, inspect

the records relating to each bridge in this Commonwealth in the

database under section 9402 (relating to departmental database

for bridges). The Auditor General shall determine and issue a

report to the General Assembly regarding whether all of the

following have been completed:

(1) The bridge has been inspected within the time

scheduled for the safety rating of the bridge.

20220SB1312PN1874 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30