Senate Resolution 325 Printer's Number 1879
PENNSYLVANIA, August 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1879
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
325
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, KEARNEY, BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, BROWNE,
VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, BROOKS, FONTANA, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-
HILL, STREET, BOSCOLA, COMITTA, PITTMAN, MENSCH, KANE,
COLLETT, DILLON, MUTH, J. WARD AND COSTA, AUGUST 24, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, AUGUST 24, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the dates of September 17 through 24, 2022, as
"Thank a Local Farmer Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Farms located within this Commonwealth offer an
abundance of fresh, wholesome food; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania consumers wish to purchase and enjoy
the freshest and healthiest foods available on the market, while
also supporting farms within their communities; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania farmers who sell locally and directly
to their neighbors fill a uniquely vital role in our local
neighborhoods; and
WHEREAS, The success of this Commonwealth's farms is a vital
factor in maintaining the strength of local and regional
economies; and
WHEREAS, Farms play an important role in preserving our
natural resources and cultural heritage; and
WHEREAS, Strong relationships between farmers and their
customers result in a better life for everyone; and
