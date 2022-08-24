Senate Resolution 325 Printer's Number 1879

PENNSYLVANIA, August 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1879

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

325

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, KEARNEY, BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, BROWNE,

VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, BROOKS, FONTANA, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-

HILL, STREET, BOSCOLA, COMITTA, PITTMAN, MENSCH, KANE,

COLLETT, DILLON, MUTH, J. WARD AND COSTA, AUGUST 24, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, AUGUST 24, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the dates of September 17 through 24, 2022, as

"Thank a Local Farmer Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Farms located within this Commonwealth offer an

abundance of fresh, wholesome food; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania consumers wish to purchase and enjoy

the freshest and healthiest foods available on the market, while

also supporting farms within their communities; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania farmers who sell locally and directly

to their neighbors fill a uniquely vital role in our local

neighborhoods; and

WHEREAS, The success of this Commonwealth's farms is a vital

factor in maintaining the strength of local and regional

economies; and

WHEREAS, Farms play an important role in preserving our

natural resources and cultural heritage; and

WHEREAS, Strong relationships between farmers and their

customers result in a better life for everyone; and

