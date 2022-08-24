Senate Bill 1313 Printer's Number 1875
PENNSYLVANIA, August 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1875
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1313
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY,
MENSCH, J. WARD, SCHWANK AND MASTRIANO, AUGUST 24, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, AUGUST 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing
for special speed limitations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3365(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 3365. Special speed limitations.
* * *
(b) School zones.--
(1) When passing through a school zone as defined and
established under regulations of the department, no person
shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than 15 miles per
hour. An official traffic-control device shall indicate the
beginning and end of each school zone to traffic approaching
in each direction. Establishment of a school zone, including
its location and hours of operation, shall be approved by the
department.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18