Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,907 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1314 Printer's Number 1876

PENNSYLVANIA, August 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1876

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1314

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, A. WILLIAMS, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, ARGALL,

HUGHES, DiSANTO, ROBINSON, STEFANO, STREET, SCHWANK, FLYNN,

FONTANA, KANE, SAVAL, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, L. WILLIAMS AND

TARTAGLIONE, AUGUST 24, 2022

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, AUGUST 24, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record

information, further providing for definitions, for general

regulations, for petition for limited access, for clean slate

limited access, for exceptions and for effects of expunged

records and records subject to limited access.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9102 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 9102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Qualifying offense." A n offense under section 13 of the act

of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled

Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, or an attempt,

conspiracy or solicitation to commit an offense under section 13

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 1314 Printer's Number 1876

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.