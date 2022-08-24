Senate Bill 1314 Printer's Number 1876
PENNSYLVANIA, August 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1876
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1314
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, A. WILLIAMS, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, ARGALL,
HUGHES, DiSANTO, ROBINSON, STEFANO, STREET, SCHWANK, FLYNN,
FONTANA, KANE, SAVAL, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, L. WILLIAMS AND
TARTAGLIONE, AUGUST 24, 2022
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, AUGUST 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record
information, further providing for definitions, for general
regulations, for petition for limited access, for clean slate
limited access, for exceptions and for effects of expunged
records and records subject to limited access.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9102 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 9102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Qualifying offense." A n offense under section 13 of the act
of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled
Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, or an attempt,
conspiracy or solicitation to commit an offense under section 13
