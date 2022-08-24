Senate Bill 1314 Printer's Number 1876

PENNSYLVANIA, August 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1876

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1314

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, A. WILLIAMS, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, ARGALL,

HUGHES, DiSANTO, ROBINSON, STEFANO, STREET, SCHWANK, FLYNN,

FONTANA, KANE, SAVAL, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, L. WILLIAMS AND

TARTAGLIONE, AUGUST 24, 2022

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, AUGUST 24, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record

information, further providing for definitions, for general

regulations, for petition for limited access, for clean slate

limited access, for exceptions and for effects of expunged

records and records subject to limited access.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9102 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 9102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Qualifying offense." A n offense under section 13 of the act

of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled

Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, or an attempt,

conspiracy or solicitation to commit an offense under section 13

