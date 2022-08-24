Senate Bill 1316 Printer's Number 1878

PENNSYLVANIA, August 24 - The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Board." The State Board of Education.

"Community organization." A nonprofit organization with a

demonstrated commitment to improving the educational and social

well-being of a community. The term includes a local education,

youth, parent, educator and employee organization.

"Department." The Department of Education of the

Commonwealth.

"Eligible entity." A school entity, higher education

institution or partnership.

"Employee organization." As defined in section 301 of the

act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), known as the Public

Employe Relations Act.

"Hard-to-staff teaching position." An instructional

category, including, but not limited to, special education,

mathematics or science, in which Statewide data compiled by the

board indicates a multiyear pattern of substantial teacher

shortage or that has been identified as a critical need by a

local school board.

"High-need school." A public school that is:

(1) within the top quartile of elementary and secondary

schools Statewide, as ranked by the number of unfilled

available teacher positions;

(2) located in an area where at least 30% of students

have families with incomes below the poverty line; or

(3) located in an area with a high percentage of out-of-

field teachers, high teacher turnover rate or high percentage

of teachers who are not certified or licensed.

20220SB1316PN1878 - 2 -

