Transplant Diagnostics Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transplant diagnostics market is expected to garner $1,031 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10% during the period 2016-2022. The serological assay technology is the most preferred, which accounted for about half of the market share globally, in 2015. The reagents & consumables segment is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. North America held the leading market position in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend.

The key players profiled in this report include Immucor, Inc. (TGI Capital), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. F. Hoffmann-la Roche AG, Illumina Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Qiagen N. V., Olerup SSP AB (Allenex), and Diasorin S.P.A. Thermo Fisher occupies a major share in the transplant diagnostics market, owing to its novel product portfolio and diverse geographical presence.

The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in 2015, owing to the increased number of diagnostics procedures pre and post organ transplantation. The instruments & equipment segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% and reach $76.3 million by 2022. Both the technologies, namely non molecular assay and molecular assay hold significant position in the global transplant diagnostics market. However, molecular assay technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.3%, due to highly accurate results provided by the modern molecular assay technology.

North America accounted for a major market share in 2015, with maximum revenue contribution from the U.S., due to large number of transplant procedures of kidney, liver, lung, heart, and pancreas. Adoption of latest technology and increase in awareness regardingorgan transplantation in the U.S. have boosted the North American transplant diagnostics market. The Asia-Pacific region offers lucrative opportunities for transplant diagnostics market players to expand their market presence. This region has the highest geriatric population, and the scenario is estimated to continue; further felling market growth for transplant diagnostics.

• In the year 2015, reagents & consumables generated the highest revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%.

• Software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4%.

• Kidney transplants is the major surgical procedure that requires transplant diagnostics.

• The molecular assay segment is expected grow at a CAGR of 12.3%.

• U.S. is the leading country and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.9%.

• In Asia-Pacific, South Korea led in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%.

