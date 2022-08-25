Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand

Vital signs monitoring devices market report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and forecast estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vital signs monitoring devices market was valued at $4.65 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. Vital signs devices monitoring deals with measurement of vital parameters, such as respiratory rate, blood pressure, temperature, and pulse to assess health conditions of a patient. These devices are used to monitor patient’s status prior to or during patient care. Vital signs can be measured in a medical setting, at home, or at the site of medical emergency.

The key players profiled in this report include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Halma plc (SunTech Medical, Inc.), Nonin Medical, Inc., Omron Corporation, Masimo Corporation, General Electric Company, Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., A&D Company, Limited Contec Medical System Co., Ltd, and Smiths Group plc.

Furthermore, owing to COVID-19 outbreak, the trade & transport restrictions, quarantine measures, cross-border movement controls and disruptions have negatively impacted the global supply chain of vital signs monitoring devices. On the contrary, the demand for these devices is likely to boost amid the pandemic, due to their increasing usage in recording and analyzing the physiological functions such as body temperature and blood pressure in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, rising demand of temperature monitoring devices such as non-contact infrared thermometers across several workplaces is projected to further fuel the market growth.

In the end user segment, hospitals & clinics occupied a major share of the vital signs monitoring devices marketin 2018, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.Vital signs monitoring devices are used to examine several medical parameters including blood pressure, oxygenation level, and temperature to keep track of a patient’s health status. In hospitals & clinics and vital signs monitoring devices are used in treatment of communicable (malaria, pneumonia, and HIV/AIDS) and non-communicable (hypertension) diseases. Vital signs monitoring devices are in high demand in hospitals & clinics as these devices facilitate early detection of a patient’s deteriorating health condition; thereby, enabling speedy intervention and diagnosis of the disease. Disposable wireless monitoring devices are widely used in hospitals, owing to ease-of-disposal, eliminating the need for cleaning and sterilization.

• By product type, in 2018, the blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices segment accounted for more than half of the total vital signs monitoring devices market.

• Among pulse oximeters devices, the fingertip pulse oximeters segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.36%, as these devices can be easily used in home environment and do not require trained professionals for operating the device.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the analysis period, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for treatment of hypertension, COPD, and infectious diseases in this region, and high disposable income of the population.

• In 2018, Germany accounted for 19.66% share of the Europe vital signs monitoring devices market.

• The hospitals & clinics and home environment segments collectively accounted for about 90.3% share in 2018.

