Rachel Portillo's newly released "Round from the Pound" is a sweet tale of a special dog's adoption from a unique shelter event

"Round from the Pound" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Portillo is a charming opportunity to encourage the idea of adopting pets in need and valuing the unique differences found within.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Round from the Pound": a delightful juvenile nonfiction with an important message. "Round from the Pound" is the creation of published author Rachel Portillo, who was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and is a wife of twenty-six years and a mother of one adult son. She and her husband also share five loving, dramatic, amazing dogs. Portillo has been writing poetry and short stories for over sixteen years but strictly for personal enjoyment. However, when she and her husband became empty nesters, she decided to retire her RN license after fifteen years of practice and pursue her passion for writing full-time.

Portillo shares, "Every year, families gather in the park for the November festival. They shop, fill their bellies, and joyously enjoy the season among the lanterns and trees. However, this year's festival is promised to be better than ever. Jasmine can hardly wait any longer, and little does she know the precious surprise that awaits her."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Portillo's new book will entertain and inspire readers as they enjoy an uplifting message of helping creatures in need.

Portillo's engaging narrative paired with vibrant imagery will draw young readers in from the first page as they race to see what surprise awaits at a community event.

