Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,538 in the last 365 days.

Rachel Portillo's newly released "Round from the Pound" is a sweet tale of a special dog's adoption from a unique shelter event

"Round from the Pound" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Portillo is a charming opportunity to encourage the idea of adopting pets in need and valuing the unique differences found within.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Round from the Pound": a delightful juvenile nonfiction with an important message. "Round from the Pound" is the creation of published author Rachel Portillo, who was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and is a wife of twenty-six years and a mother of one adult son. She and her husband also share five loving, dramatic, amazing dogs. Portillo has been writing poetry and short stories for over sixteen years but strictly for personal enjoyment. However, when she and her husband became empty nesters, she decided to retire her RN license after fifteen years of practice and pursue her passion for writing full-time.

Portillo shares, "Every year, families gather in the park for the November festival. They shop, fill their bellies, and joyously enjoy the season among the lanterns and trees. However, this year's festival is promised to be better than ever. Jasmine can hardly wait any longer, and little does she know the precious surprise that awaits her."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Portillo's new book will entertain and inspire readers as they enjoy an uplifting message of helping creatures in need.

Portillo's engaging narrative paired with vibrant imagery will draw young readers in from the first page as they race to see what surprise awaits at a community event.

Consumers can purchase "Round from the Pound" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Round from the Pound," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Rachel Portillo's newly released "Round from the Pound" is a sweet tale of a special dog's adoption from a unique shelter event

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.