Stephen H. Gobewole returns to the publishing scene with the release of 'Constitutional Neopatrimonialism in Liberia'

New book explains the functionality and effects of constitutional neopatrimonial state on its citizens

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Constitutional Neopatrimonialism in Liberia" (published by Archway Publishing) from Stephen H. Gobewole offers readers insights on why dysfunctional public institutions, public corruption and patronage practices enable abject poverty in Liberia and Africa.

Most Liberians believed that they live in a constitutional democracy but, in reality, they live in a constitutional neopatrimonialism. This governmental system exists in most sub-Saharan and developing countries. In this book, the author demonstrates that the simultaneous implementation of a patriarchal administrative system and a bureaucratic administrative system in Liberian government is the underpinning for dysfunctional public institution. Here, Gobewole explains how this system of governance fostered by patronage practice like bribery, nepotism, and rent-seeking perpetuates public corruption. He also discusses the consequence of United States' involvement in Liberia, why so many Liberian presidents continue to act unethically, and the country's civil war. Lastly, the author shares public policy proposals that would ease problems, including the effective enforcement of anticorruption regulations.

"(I want) to educate Liberians about their truth form of government and how it is different from democracy. A kind of government they thought existed in their country," Gobewole states.

An excerpt from the book reads:

Liberia's political history reveals that it functions, principally, as a failed state. This is because its patriarchal administrative system discharges its responsibilities inconsistently with its legal-rational governing authority. Indeed, the basis of the neopatriarchal state was a division between the Americo-Liberian minority and the native majority, who were prevented from having full citizenship rights. This conflict between the administrative structures, in enforcing the legal mandates consistent with the governing authority, has existed in Liberia from its inception. And it continues today.

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 240 pages | ISBN 9781665726283

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 240 pages | ISBN 9781665726290

E-Book | 240 pages | ISBN 9781665726276

About the Author

Stephen H. Gobewole grew up in Liberia and received a bachelor's and master's degree in management from Rhode Island College. He also attended Bryant University, where he earned a financial planning certificate. He received a Ph.D. in public policy with a concentration in public management and leadership from Walden University. He worked in banking for many years, serving as assistant vice president and branch manager at various banks. He has also previously authored "Liberia's Political Economy: An Examination of Public Institutional Quality," "Continental Impoverishment: The Effect of Extractive Institutions," and a chapter in "Insights into Economics and Management" Vol. 12.

