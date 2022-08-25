Albert B. Garcia announces the release of 'Rivulet of Darkness'

Moving to the country should be peaceful, but for young David De La Cruz, his new home becomes a nightmare as late night fears turn into reality.

In 1979, young David De La Cruz and his parents move out of their rented one-bedroom house in town to be closer to his father's job. David's dad takes care of a local farm just outside of Hanford, California. David thinks moving to the country will be a new beginning to a great life — until something unsettling starts to happen.

Late at night, David experiences strange manifestations, unsure of what they mean and what is happening to him. He is surrounded by horrors and haunted by a darkness that opens a world he is forced to face.

Aunt Vera uses her spiritual beliefs through the practice of witchcraft to help David face the evil that feeds off his fear. However, her efforts are not enough. Flashes of images flow out from David's mind like small streams of remembered nightmares. These dreams become his window to the outside world while trapped inside his own rivulet of darkness.

"I believe society has now accepted the supernatural world. Today, people want to hear more about the strange things that this world has to offer and the interest has become widespread," Garcia says. He adds, "This novel is unique and interesting as one family faces evil and the family member's battle between the practices of white magic and black magic."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Garcia answers, "As a young child, I believe we all experience fear one time or another. The mind is vulnerable to everything that we see and hear when we were a child. We absorb so much and create imagination that becomes a reality in our own minds. Children seem to find it difficult to separate what is real and what is not. They naturally do not have a filter to separate information yet."

"Rivulet of Darkness"

By Albert B. Garcia

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 164 pages | ISBN 9781665727303

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 164 pages | ISBN 9781665727280

E-Book | 164 pages | ISBN 9781665727297

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Albert B. Garcia was born in Hanford, California, where he lives and works today. He went to West Hills College to study English literature and writing. He has three children and sees his writing as a legacy for generations of his family to come.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

