Connie Bates's newly released "Just 21 Days" is an engaging and reassuring message of hope for those in need of change

"Just 21 Days" from Christian Faith Publishing author Connie Bates is a heartfelt message to those struggling with addiction in any form that hope is available and change can happen.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Just 21 Days": a helpful resource for those on a path to wellness. "Just 21 Days" is the creation of published author Connie Bates, a loving wife and recovering addict who found strength through devotions.

Bates shares, "Just 21 Days was designed to let readers see that in only a short period of time, one can create new habits and challenge their selves to change.

"Just 21 Days will give readers what it takes to change the course of life by using visual effects, reaching readers on a level that revitalizes one's heart, and leaves them meditating on what comes next.

"The hope is its design will leave readers hungry for more."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Connie Bates's new book will encourage personal and spiritual growth with thoughtful reflections and relevant scripture.

Bates hopes to reach those facing trying times on their life's journey to lean into God's word and accept His comfort to find healing, peace, and a positive path forward.

Consumers can purchase "Just 21 Days" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Just 21 Days," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

