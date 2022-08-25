Jolene Beaton marks her publishing debut with the release of 'Dating Explained: It's Not Them, It's You'

New book is a practical guide designed to help readers move out of the dating scene and create epic romance

LEMON GROVE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The modern dating culture in the U.S. is filled with millions of singles. Recent statistics show that in 2020 alone, there were an estimated 26. 6 million smartphone dating app users in America. However, these apps, which were intended to make dating easier, have reduced the value of human connection to the touch of one's finger. The swipe culture has killed romance and authentic ways of meeting someone new. It is for these reasons that seasoned matchmaker and dating-and-relationship coach Jolene Beaton decided to write "Dating Explained: It's Not Them, It's You" (published by Balboa Press).

This book is designed to revive the modern dating culture by giving readers a new perspective on dating and examples of how to do this dating thing well. It is a practical guide that explains how to be a better date, what romance really looks like, and how to execute it. Here, the author combines her wisdom, personal stories, insights and encouragement to help singles see themselves more clearly in the dating world and create healthy relationships. She also shares insights on how to navigate tough questions and conversations on their first date.

"This book is focused on the reader being his or her own worst enemy not 'dating,'" Beaton states. "This is the tough/love material delivered in an inspirational way."

An excerpt from the book reads:

As interdependent beings, we!re wired for togetherness. Like communal pack animals, we human beings thrive when we gather, and from birth, we need each other. I believe human beings are like mirrors; we reflect the beauty, behaviors, and truth of those around us, and without these clear-mirror relationships, we can never truly see ourselves. This is one of the reasons why dating successfully is so important, and tricky, for us—especially when we feel vulnerable, or needy, or lonely. Dating shows us the fullness of who we are, of how we are, and maybe most importantly, of why we love.

About the Author

Jolene Beaton is a respected matchmaker and date coach for a popular nationwide dating service since 2007. She has interviewed, matched and coached over twenty thousand singles, holds a master's degree in psychology, is trained in pre-marital and domestic violence counseling, is the creator of the dating explained twenty-one-day challenge, and the founder of a research company. Beaton lives with her boyfriend and their two teenagers in San Diego.

