FDAnews Announces: Organizing Data and Document Archives Webinar on September 8, 2022

The FDA is focused on electronic documentation. Ensure that data and documentation is organized and ready for an FDA inspection.

Finding a Needle in a Haystack for FDA Inspections

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

Pharmaceutical, medical device, biologics and diagnostics companies need to easily put their hands on the documents FDA investigators request.

In order to do this they need to create effective new SOPs for electronic document management or improve existing ones.

FDAnews has invited David L. Chesney, MSJ, a leading GXP (GCP/GLP/GMP) consultant to help manufacturers gain control of their data. In 90-minutes, attendees will learn the basics of developing best practices and SOPs that effectively turn inspections into routine management tasks. They will learn:

How to determine which data are most likely to be requested during an inspection

How to develop assessments to gauge the risk of not being able to find a document

The top 10 questions to ask about the archival process

What to do when documents are not in the general archives

When emails count as GXP documentation

How to explain missing documents to investigators

If the source data is electronic, how to provide access to the regulatory authority

If the source data is paper that was scanned, what to do with the originals

