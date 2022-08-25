Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,012 in the last 365 days.

FDAnews Announces: Organizing Data and Document Archives Webinar on September 8, 2022

The FDA is focused on electronic documentation. Ensure that data and documentation is organized and ready for an FDA inspection.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizing Data and Document Archives
Finding a Needle in a Haystack for FDA Inspections
An FDAnews Webinar
Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, 1:30 p.m.3:00 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/organizing-data-and-document-archives-sept-2022

Pharmaceutical, medical device, biologics and diagnostics companies need to easily put their hands on the documents FDA investigators request.

In order to do this they need to create effective new SOPs for electronic document management or improve existing ones.

FDAnews has invited David L. Chesney, MSJ, a leading GXP (GCP/GLP/GMP) consultant to help manufacturers gain control of their data. In 90-minutes, attendees will learn the basics of developing best practices and SOPs that effectively turn inspections into routine management tasks. They will learn:

  • How to determine which data are most likely to be requested during an inspection
  • How to develop assessments to gauge the risk of not being able to find a document
  • The top 10 questions to ask about the archival process
  • What to do when documents are not in the general archives
  • When emails count as GXP documentation
  • How to explain missing documents to investigators
  • If the source data is electronic, how to provide access to the regulatory authority
  • If the source data is paper that was scanned, what to do with the originals

Webinar Details
Organizing Data and Document Archives
Finding a Needle in a Haystack for FDA Inspections
An FDAnews Webinar
Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, 1:30 p.m.3:00 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/organizing-data-and-document-archives-sept-2022

Price:
$287

Easy Ways to Order:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/organizing-data-and-document-archives-sept-2022
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About WCG FDAnews:
WCG FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on WCG FDAnews' newsletters, books, databases, webinars and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations. Learn more at fdanews.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703-538-7665, mbutler@fdanews.com

SOURCE FDAnews

You just read:

FDAnews Announces: Organizing Data and Document Archives Webinar on September 8, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.