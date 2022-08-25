White Buffalo Creative brings an update to popular e-book on marketing warfare

Kyle Börner, owner and co-founder of White Buffalo Creative, says the latest update of the top-rated book "Marketing is War" focuses on the use of creativity and imagination.

White Buffalo Creative, a leading differentiation firm, announced the release of an update to the highly rated book "Marketing is War.”

The best-selling book, which serves as the ultimate guide to marketing warfare in 2022, now features a sixth chapter on using creativity and imagination in marketing warfare.

"Nothing drives growth faster than imagination and creativity. Many would think that they don't have time for daydreaming and unrealistic fantasizing. However, when the disciplines of imagination and creativity are used in marketing warfare, they are fueled by data, facts, and ideas – not fantasy," says Kyle Börner, owner and co-founder of White Buffalo Creative.

Imagination refers to the mind's ability to be creative without constraint. On the other hand, "creativity" is about the orchestration of imagination with knowledge and evaluation so as to create something of greater value for a customer.

The Marketing Warfare book opens with the fact that most companies today are practicing “growth marketing” or “growth hacking” to drive more awareness, traffic, conversions, and retention – which the author agrees are vital to business success.

However, Kyle said this is only part of a much larger picture of growth.

"When you're in business, your priority is to grow the real numbers: awareness, revenue, market share, and size, and the only way you're going to consistently drive those numbers is if you approach marketing like a five-star military general," says Kyle.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and an impacted economy, White Buffalo Creative published this e-book on marketing warfare to help business executives grow while their competition struggled.

Fast forward to today, two years and hundreds of downloads later, the sixth chapter furthers the book's goal to help individuals take the offensive while their competition practices "positive thinking."

Those who want to download the free Marketing Warfare book may check out whitebuffalocreative.com to get started. Others who wish to learn more about White Buffalo Creative may follow its social channels for more information.

