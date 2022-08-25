Audrey Rozeboom's new book "Please Forgive Me!" is an intensive glimpse into the world of forgiveness and the struggles that come along with it

Recent release "Please Forgive Me!" from Page Publishing author Audrey Rozeboom is a deep and meaningful look at forgiveness and the things that need to be done in order for forgiveness to take place.

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Audrey Rozeboom, a retired counselor and mother of six, has completed her new book "Please Forgive Me!": an inspiring book written to share the gift of forgiveness.

As a retired counselor Rozeboom has a lot of experience with the art of forgiveness, writing, "Sometimes we struggle with asking or accepting forgiveness. Situations of trauma in our lives make forgiveness especially difficult. Conflicts in our relationships require us to be able to forgive so the relationship can grow. It is also very important to begin with spiritual forgiveness so we can grow spiritually and receive peace in our lives."

Published by Page Publishing, Audrey Rozeboom's profound book points out the ways that people are unable to forgive and gives solutions on how they finally can. This book is filled with details about why people have an inability to forgive. Rozeboom connects the trauma of the past with the inability to forgive in the present and helps readers who are struggling with forgiveness to open up to it.

To give realism, Rozeboom uses actual cases from her experience as a counselor to fill this book. These cases give readers a deep and intimate perspective on forgiveness, that can be applied to anyone's life. This book gives readers an excellent place to start on the journey of forgiveness.

