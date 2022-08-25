Even Though Reading the Bible Can Be Hard, Understanding Its Message Doesn't Have to Be

Xulon Press presents a quick look at the Bible and its purpose

APOPKA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nancy Harry gives readers a basic overview of God's Word and what it means for us in A Trip Through Time: From The Beginning To Forever ($12.49, paperback, 9781662855856; $5.99, e-book, 9781662855863).

Let's face it. Even for those who are willing, studying the Bible can be a pretty daunting task. Where do you start? What does it all mean? Harry wants to remove the intimidation and help readers wade through the "thee"s and "thou"s to the point of the Bible and why it is important to anyone wanting to get to know God, or to know Him better.

"A Trip Through Time is the essence of the Bible pulled into one interesting and informative story, giving a glimpse of God's exciting plan and purpose for all mankind. A short, summarized version that is easy to read and understand," said Harry.

Nancy is a graduate of ORU Ministry Training and Development Institute. She held various positions as a local board member of Aglow International, and was a speaker for Stonecroft Ministries. Her ministry features articles and books on everyday topics from a Christian perspective.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.

