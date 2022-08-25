If You Are Having Trouble Following God's Laws, You Have Probably Never Understood Their Purpose

Xulon Press presents proof of God's tough love.

SLIDELL, La., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bronwyn walks readers through the whys of the Ten Commandments in Oh, That's Why God Says, "Thou Shalt Not" ($16.99, paperback, 9781662854156; $30.99, dust jacket, 9781662854163; $7.99, e-book, 9781662854170).

Any parent of teenagers will relate to the back-and-forth struggle, "It's my room. Why do you care if it's clean?" Believe it or not, many Christians continue to have a similar argument with God, believing Him to be controlling and laying out rules for no good reason. Bronwyn disagrees, and in her book she explains many of the practical reasons for God's laws, and argues that they are actually for our good, not for His at all!

"This book will remind us of why God gave us His law and show that His rules were made for our benefit, to keep us safe. Although a poignant view of what happens when we disobey God's law, it conveys His love and redeeming power, through it all," said Bronwyn.

Bronwyn has been an educator for 30+ years in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana. She holds an M.Ed in K-12 Administration and an M.S. as a K-12 Reading Specialist. She is the wife of retired Sergeant Major Mark T. Robinson, Sr. and the mother of four adult children: Rachel, Mark, Jr., Christopher, and Marlena. She is an active member in her church's choir and teaches Sunday school.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Oh, That's Why God Says, "Thou Shalt Not" is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

