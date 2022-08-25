The Valley of Sorrow Has Its Own Lessons to Teach Weary Travelers

Xulon Press presents a firsthand story of peace after loss.

WETUMPKA, Ala., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Walter Albritton shares the touching story of his recovery after his wife's death in Struggling with Grief, Finding Peace: One Man's Journey through the Valley of Sorrow($14.49, paperback, 9781662850196).

He was alone, after 68 years of companionship. He didn't want her to suffer, but neither did he know how to continue without her. As an experienced minister, Albritton knew everything counselors say to grieving spouses, but only his relationship with his Savior could carry him this time.

"As a pastor for more than 70 years, I had walked through grief with hundreds of people. Then, at age 88, it became my turn to experience personally the pain, bewilderment and loneliness that comes through the suffering and death of one's spouse," said Albritton.

Walter Albritton is a graduate of Auburn University, where he studied English and journalism, and Emory University where he earned a Master of Divinity degree. He is pastor emeritus of Saint James Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. He and his wife Dean, who passed away December, 2020, were married 68 years. Their four sons -- Matt, Mark, Tim and Steve -- blessed them with 12 grandchildren. Albritton is also the author of several other books, including: When You Lose Someone You Love, Changing Your World, and If You Want to Walk On Water, You've Got to Get Out of Your Boat. He has written a popular weekly devotional for the past 30 years.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Struggling with Grief, Finding Peace is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

