God Does Not Condemn Your Fatigue - He Offers Solace in the Midst of It

Xulon Press presents encouragement for tired believers.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Terri Woolbright ministers to Christ-followers who are tempted to give up with When the Journey is Too Much: God's Response When We're Exhausted, Discouraged, and Ready to Quit($17.99, paperback, 9781662855160; $8.99, e-book, 9781662855177).

The Bible recounts that Elijah, although he had times of great victory, also experienced times of discouragement when he ran away and prayed to die. Rather than condemning him, the Lord responded, "The journey is too much for you." God has a compassionate plan for mere mortals who get tired along the path, and Woolbright takes readers by the hand and offers encouragement while they rest in His love.

"The enemy is attacking the Church today, beginning with leaders, and he's hitting below the belt. He'll cause them to quit," warns Woolbright.

Terri Woolbright has led Bible Studies and Women's ministry for over thirty years, as well as serving on many local faith-based and civic boards. She continues to serve in various groups and community services as well as speaking to groups when invited. Her love for Christ and appreciation for His Word has shaped her desire to share His love with others. Terri shares life with her husband of forty years and has two married children and one granddaughter. She enjoys traveling, bike riding, gardening, playing pickleball, and most importantly, being with her family and friends enjoying life and laughter.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. When the Journey is Too Much is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Terri Woolbright, Salem Author Services, 217.741.6525, t.woolbright@comcast.net

SOURCE Salem Author Services

