Tessa Tracy's newly released "A Fairy's Tail" is an exhilarating fairy tale that takes readers on an exciting adventure in a mythical kingdom

"A Fairy's Tail" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tessa Tracy is a captivating story of self-discovery and the power of the imagination that finds a young fairy on an unexpected journey.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Fairy's Tail": an enjoyable fantasy adventure. "A Fairy's Tail" is the creation of published author Tessa Tracy, who lives off the grid in Northern California with her husband, Steve, their blue Great Dane, Zeke, and their Jack Russell, Poppy.

Tracy shares, "Solace has a huge problem. Unlike normal fairies, she has a huge color-changing tail and is different in every way, causing the fairy kingdom to shun her. She must find her imaginator so she can be transformed into a regular fairy. Solace teams up with a formidable angel with a penchant for vanishing unexpectedly. Together, they search through the time mists, but her quest stirs up big trouble for her godmother and the dragon king. With worlds colliding with time, will Solace discover that she's not so different in the ways that count?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tessa Tracy's new book will grab the attention of readers from the first page as a fresh fairy tale unfolds.

Tracy offers readers a fun and uplifting narrative that will delight and entertain the imagination.

Consumers can purchase "A Fairy's Tail" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Fairy's Tail," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing