Lawrence Joshua Jr's newly released "Hotel Salem" is a fascinating screenplay that takes readers on a dark fantasy journey

"Hotel Salem" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lawrence Joshua Jr is an eerie and captivating story of gods, goddesses, and unknown creatures that hide in plain sight.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hotel Salem": a gripping horror tale that will draw readers in from the start. "Hotel Salem" is the creation of published author Lawrence Joshua Jr, a native of Louisiana and military veteran who has been part of the entertainment industry for twenty years. He is a recent graduate of the University of Phoenix in criminal justice administration.

Joshua shares, "Sara Huckaby, a 150-pound seventy-five-year-old Asian female, sits and rocks back and forth in her brown rocking chair, surrounded by hundreds of burning candles. As she rocks in her rocking chair, Sara eats dinner from a tray placed on her lap. As she swallows her food, she reaches into a glass jar, retrieves a live robin, then devours it. After eating the bird, Sara drinks a red liquid from her wineglass, eventually releasing a loud burp. Suddenly the doorbell rings, and Sara's dungeon transforms into a lovely bed-and-bath hotel. Standing on the doorstep is a newly married couple Sara invites into her home.

"Sara offers the couple something to drink then disappears into the kitchen to get the drinks, returning in an instant. The couple needs a place to stay for the night, and Sara opens her home to the couple. As the couple lies in their beds, preparing for sleep, they hear strange sounds coming from the mirror hanging on the wall in front of the bed. Richard exits their bed and investigates the mirror; suddenly a huge creature pulls Richard into the mirror then spits him out onto the floor, covered with a wet, milky substance. The frightened young man shakes and shivers as he throws up, naked on the floor."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lawrence Joshua Jr's new book paints a vivid and unnerving tale for the entertainment of all.

Joshua's two-decade career in the entertainment industry is on display within the pages of this compelling screenplay.

