Authors Barbara Kristof and Rosemary Woods's new book "Meili's Gift: The Amazing Adventures of Magical Giant Pandas" tells the story of an imaginary giant panda

Recent release "Meili's Gift: The Amazing Adventures of Magical Giant Pandas" from Page Publishing, by authors Barbara Kristof and Rosemary Woods, is a charming children's story that tells the tale of an imaginary giant panda with a special gift.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With "Meili's Gift," authors Barbara Kristof and Rosemary Woods have created an engaging children's story that reveals how an imaginary giant panda, Meili, with the help of a strange and powerful Buddhist monk, learns to use the extraordinary gift of telepathy that she has inherited from her ancestors.

The stories in this book begin with Meili's great-great-grandmother Bao Bao and continue through several generations of giant pandas. As the gift shows up over and over again in Meili's family tree, it changes and adapts to the different personalities. When the gift eventually finds its way to Meili, it allows her to communicate with Wenling. her new human friend, on a deep and meaningful level, changing Wenling's life and helping her find her destiny.

"Meili's Gift: The Amazing Adventures of Magical Giant Pandas" is the second Meili story created by Rosemary Woods, Barbara Kristof, and Barbara Kelley. Rosemary is a retired social worker from San Antonio, Texas. Barbara Kelley created the illustrations that have brought Meili's stories to life, and Barbara Kristof is a retired editor of foreign-language textbooks. She lived in Germany for nine years, where her daughter Elisabeth was born and where Elisabeth's panda bear—Molly, the inspiration for Meili's story—came into their lives.

In the introduction to the story, we learn that Meili has the ability to exchange thoughts with her mother, Zhiming, at Wolong National Nature Reserve and to send thoughts into the head of her new human friend, Wenling. To better understand how such a gift is possible, and how Meili became the wise, extraordinary, and loveable panda bear she is, the authors take the reader on an amazing journey back into the past. Beginning with her great-great-grandmother Bao Bao and the snow leopard Panthera, we see the special gift at work in the adventures of generation after generation of these amazing giant pandas.

Published by Page Publishing, this mesmerizing tale, brought to life by Barbara Kelley's extraordinary art, invites young readers and listeners to join Meili as she discovers the beauty of her special gift.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Meili's Gift: The Amazing Adventures of Magical Giant Pandas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

