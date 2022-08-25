Author Sharon Arellano's new book "The Four Knights of the Square Table" is a captivating children's book that follows the story of four princes who become knights

Recent release "The Four Knights of the Square Table" from Page Publishing author Sharon Arellano is a compelling children's story that follows four princes and their many challenges and adventures, beginning with many hours of planning and scheming around the square table in the cellar of their castle home.

PORTAGE, Ind., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharon Arellano, a married woman with three children and four grandsons, has completed her new book "The Four Knights of the Square Table": a mesmerizing children's book that shares the tale of four princes who grow up to become knights.

In the beautiful town of Kilgora in old Ireland, this loving family lives out their lives in love and peace together in their old castle home. High Queen Granny and High King Papa are the heads of this loving family, and they rule with kind and loving hearts. However, even though the knights live in peace and happiness, their biggest challenge is about to come to pass when they must save their princesses from Mama Dragon.

Author Sharon Arellano begins her tale, writing, "Once upon a time in old Ireland, there stood a run-down old castle that was the home of King James Johnson and Queen Bessie the beautiful! They didn't have many royals there anymore—only the royal family was left to carry on with all the castle duties. However, they loved their home and their family, so they didn't mind the hard work. The castle was green with purple doors and windowsills. The land was enormous on the estate, and the lawn equipment was so old and not always in working condition. When everything broke down, they would take it to the neighboring town to be fixed, and they would trade their services for the pay. High King Papa and High Queen Granny were the leaders of the family. High Queen Granny oversaw all the house affairs, and High King Papa took control of the land and gardening. Queen Sarah, King Randall, Queen Meghan, and King Brandon also lived in the castle, along with Friar Jody and Teacher Kelly. They even had a court jester named Nibbles Brown who always kept everyone happy and joyful."

Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Arellano's meaningful tale follows the brave and valiant knights as they discover that a grandmother's love is much more powerful than any sword of any knight in shining armor.

