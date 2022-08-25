Ann Kennedy's newly released "Book of Chris: One Family's Battle Against Early Childhood Trauma" is a powerful biographical work

"Book of Chris: One Family's Battle Against Early Childhood Trauma" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ann Kennedy is an open and honest look into the author's family's experience with a beloved adopted child who faced unknown and long-term challenges due to early traumas.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Book of Chris: One Family's Battle Against Early Childhood Trauma": a heartfelt story of a mother's love and determination to save a lost young man. "Book of Chris: One Family's Battle Against Early Childhood Trauma" is the creation of published author Ann Kennedy, a foster and adoptive mother who received her BA in Physics from the University of California at Berkeley and completed her master's at the San Jose Campus. Kennedy has been parenting traumatized children for over forty years. Now in her retirement years, she shares a comfortable and rewarding life with her two adopted granddaughters as she encourages them in their steps toward independence and adulthood.

Kennedy shares, "What is it like to parent an adopted child, gifted with strong attributes and talents who, nonetheless, is burdened with abusive programming from an early age? How do you raise a loving, attractive boy, admired by adults, shunned by children, who you sense has a secret cancer growing inside? Who do you count on when tragedy inevitably strikes? Who can break the chains of intergenerational abuse?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann Kennedy's new book will tug at the heartstrings as a compelling story unfolds.

Kennedy offers readers a deeply private look into life with a child scarred from an early age and the lifelong fight to save a bruised soul.

Consumers can purchase "Book of Chris: One Family's Battle Against Early Childhood Trauma" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

