L.P. Randolph's newly released "All I Want for Christmas Is…A Family" is a charming Christmas narrative that explores the importance of family

"All I Want for Christmas Is…A Family" from Christian Faith Publishing author L.P. Randolph is an imaginative and entertaining narrative that finds a forlorn star in search of a family for Christmas.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All I Want for Christmas Is…A Family": a modern and engaging family narrative. "All I Want for Christmas Is…A Family" is the creation of published author L.P. Randolph, a dedicated wife and resident of Charlottesville, Virginia. Randolph graduated from Fluvanna County High School, Palmyra, Virginia, in 1977. Two years later, she graduated from the Barbizon School of Professional Modeling, Chevy Chase, Maryland. She also graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Averett University in 2006.

Randolph shares, "Christmas day is two days away. The occupants of a home share a bit of doubt and are reluctant that what they want most for Christmas may not happen.

"However, the pets were not so reluctant. As colorful lights sparkled, candles flickered, and the Christmas tree twinkles, it was obvious the bold, flashing lights caused them a range of excitement.

"The countdown to Christmas Eve has arrived. The pets were playfully loud, having a joyous time. Suddenly it went bad quick and fast! It was horrible.

"Christmas appears bleak. They need a Christmas miracle."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.P. Randolph's new book will entertain the imagination as a unique family prepares for Christmas.

Randolph shares an agreeable and uplifting message of family connection for the enjoyment of readers of any age.

Consumers can purchase "All I Want for Christmas Is…A Family" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "All I Want for Christmas Is…A Family," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing