Ronnie O'Dell Nadeau's newly released "One Nation Silencing God: Where Have Our Voices Gone?" is a thought-provoking discussion of civil and political strife

"One Nation Silencing God: Where Have Our Voices Gone?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronnie O'Dell Nadeau is a heartfelt examination of the many changes seen throughout the country in the past two years following the start of the pandemic.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Nation Silencing God: Where Have Our Voices Gone?": an impactful statement on modern struggle. "One Nation Silencing God: Where Have Our Voices Gone?" is the creation of published author Ronnie O'Dell Nadeau.

Nadeau shares, "Spring of 2021 is a frightening time to be an American. Our country is recovering from a worldwide pandemic, there is virtual anarchy in our streets as law and order ceases to exist, our southern border is no more, our enemies are becoming more and more emboldened, and a few elite in our society have decided to indoctrinate our children and divide this country based on race. Our government, the unions, and big corporations have waged war on the citizens of this country by inciteful verbiage and cancelling the voices of those who have a difference of opinion. Our very freedoms afforded us by the Constitution of the United States are in dire jeopardy. Freedom of speech, religion, and the right to feel safe in our own homes are on the verge of extinction. How have we lost our way? Where has God gone? What can we do to stand up for what we know to be right and true?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronnie O'Dell Nadeau's new book will challenge and encourage critical thought as readers consider the message within.

Nadeau's direct commentary examines a broad range of current challenges faced within modern society.

Consumers can purchase "One Nation Silencing God: Where Have Our Voices Gone?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "One Nation Silencing God: Where Have Our Voices Gone?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

