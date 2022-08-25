Chantell Rodgers's newly released "The Praying House" is a heartwarming family story that shows a dedicated family unit praying for the safe return of a loving husband

"The Praying House" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chantell Rodgers is an emotionally charged and uplifting message of hope that encourages readers to lean into faith when times are uncertain and frightening.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Praying House": a heartfelt story that promotes prayer and family connection. "The Praying House" is the creation of published author, Chantell Rodgers, who graduated from Arizona State University in 2015 with a BA in educational studies. Rodgers then returned to ASU and received her MEd in higher and postsecondary education in 2017. Outside of her education, the most important thing in her life is her family. She is a proud wife and mother.

Rodgers shares, "This is a children's picture book written for children ages three-plus. I also wrote the book for those children's parents. I had the entire family in mind when writing. This is a story about a family just like your own. My intentions are for everyone to enjoy this no matter your age.

"Somerset, Colorado, is one the most beautiful places in the world. Somerset is filled with all the silent prayers, hopes, and dreams of the people in the community. It's the place where prayers become reality. Somerset is the infamous coal mining town; some even call it the land of no return.

"In this town lives a beautiful a family. This family is the Wilson family. Six-year-old Myaa Wilson had it all. A loving father Joe Wilson, the coal miner, and a supporting mother Lilly-Ann, the homemaker. The Wilson's followed a very simple schedule every day. They would have breakfast together. Then Joe leaves for the mines. Lilly-Ann sends Myaa off to school and tends to the house until her loved ones return. Myaa and Lilly-Ann would clean up and prepare dinner while they wait for Joe. Until one night, Joe was out in the mines awfully late. Can Myaa and Lilly-Ann's prayers bring Joe home? Can Lilly-Ann hold her family together if Joe never returns?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chantell Rodgers's new book takes readers on an engaging journey of faith when a dangerous mine accident stops a beloved father from returning home.

Rodgers offers a simple yet impactful story for young readers and the adults in their lives to share together.

