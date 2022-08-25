Author Daisy Thomas' new book "At Least Ten Years of Trick or Treat" is a powerful tale of the author's fight to protect herself and her children from her husband

Recent release "At Least Ten Years of Trick or Treat" from Page Publishing author Daisy Thomas is a stirring memoir that recounts the author's life as she tried to build a perfect life for herself, her husband, and her children. But as her husband became unfaithful, and her children suffered at his hands, Thomas soon realized the life she had created was a lie she needed to leave.

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daisy Thomas, an assistant pastor and Bible Institute coordinator at Prosperity Center of World Churches in Jackson, Mississippi, has completed her new book "At Least Ten Years of Trick or Treat": a potent autobiographical account that details the author's struggles as she tried her best to shield her children from her abusive husband.

"Many of us grow up in a world of make-believe, a world where only good comes to good people and bad people are punished for the wrong they do," writes Thomas. "We hear the stories of our martyrs, Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, and John Fitzgerald Kennedy, and realize they were good people. They did good deeds, but good as we know it did not always come back to them, for they were killed by assassins. We believe when we do the right thing, we will reap righteousness. We read the stories of Jesus Christ and His suffering, death, and resurrection on earth, then we read that we are to arm (prepare for the type of suffering He experienced) ourselves likewise; however, we do not believe that we will be hated by all men for the name of Christ. Jesus was rejected by men and sentenced in court by a judge who knew He was not guilty. He was released into the hands of political leaders who were afraid of losing their income. Many of His relatives and friends chose a guilty man instead. Some of His close friends and associates stood outside and even chose to curse and swear so they would not be associated with Him. Today, many of us do not believe our relatives and friends will hurt us.

"Having always believed whatever seeds men and women sow they will live to reap, or what goes around comes around, it did not occur to me we can sow seeds unintentionally or through vain thoughts of the imagination and live to reap them as well."

Published by Page Publishing, Daisy Thomas' compelling tale will show the ugliness that can take hold in one's heart who claims to serve God, and what often occurs behind closed doors. Relying on her inner strength and God's guidance, Thomas shows how she managed to rise above the evil that was destroying her family and did what she had to do to protect her children.

