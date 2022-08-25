Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,479 in the last 365 days.

Corey Fabricatore and Pastor Roland Preisler's newly released "The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer" is an informative discussion of a beloved prayer

"The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Corey Fabricatore and Pastor Roland Preisler will offer readers a more profound understanding of the familiar prayer that has offered comfort to many.

MEADVILLE, Pa.,  Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer": a thoughtful and encouraging approach to deepening one's understanding of the Lord's Prayer. "The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer" is the creation of published authors Corey Fabricatore and Pastor Roland Preisler.

Fabricatore and Pastor Preisler share, "Prayer is one of the most important aspects of the Christian life. Prayer is so important that Jesus made it a point to show his followers how to pray using the Lord's Prayer when he taught the Sermon on the Mount. It is paramount for Christians to understand the Lord's Prayer and how to pray to God using the method that Jesus taught us. The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer brings that understanding in a clear and concise way. In The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer, Pastor Roland Preisler, and Corey Fabricatore provide a comprehensive biblical examination of what prayer is, crucial information regarding the prayer, what the individual elements of the Lord's Prayer are, and what's the meaning behind each element of the Lord's Prayer. By the end of this book, you are sure to have a better understanding and appreciation for that infamous prayer that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ taught!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corey Fabricatore, and Pastor Roland Preisler's new book will bring readers a helpful resource for reflection and encouragement in their prayer life.

Fabricatore and Pastor Preisler share a compelling discussion of the intricacies of prayer that will empower readers in their spiritual journey.

Consumers can purchase "The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Corey Fabricatore and Pastor Roland Preisler's newly released "The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer" is an informative discussion of a beloved prayer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.