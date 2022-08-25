Corey Fabricatore and Pastor Roland Preisler's newly released "The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer" is an informative discussion of a beloved prayer

"The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Corey Fabricatore and Pastor Roland Preisler will offer readers a more profound understanding of the familiar prayer that has offered comfort to many.

Fabricatore and Pastor Preisler share, "Prayer is one of the most important aspects of the Christian life. Prayer is so important that Jesus made it a point to show his followers how to pray using the Lord's Prayer when he taught the Sermon on the Mount. It is paramount for Christians to understand the Lord's Prayer and how to pray to God using the method that Jesus taught us. The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer brings that understanding in a clear and concise way. In The Christian Approach: The Lord's Prayer, Pastor Roland Preisler, and Corey Fabricatore provide a comprehensive biblical examination of what prayer is, crucial information regarding the prayer, what the individual elements of the Lord's Prayer are, and what's the meaning behind each element of the Lord's Prayer. By the end of this book, you are sure to have a better understanding and appreciation for that infamous prayer that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ taught!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corey Fabricatore, and Pastor Roland Preisler's new book will bring readers a helpful resource for reflection and encouragement in their prayer life.

Fabricatore and Pastor Preisler share a compelling discussion of the intricacies of prayer that will empower readers in their spiritual journey.

