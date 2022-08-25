Mary Lou Jent's newly released "Through a Mother's Eyes" is an engaging story from Mary's perspective of being the mother of Jesus

"Through a Mother's Eyes" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Lou Jent is an uplifting message for mothers everywhere as the challenging journey of motherhood is navigated.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Through a Mother's Eyes": an enjoyable and inspiring reflection on motherhood. "Through a Mother's Eyes" is the creation of published author Mary Lou Jent, a loving mother to two sons and dedicated grandmother of six.

Jent shares, "Have you ever wondered how Mary, the mother of Jesus, felt or thought about her experience of being the mother of the Son of God? Do you ever wish you could sit down with her and talk to her about her life as she took on the role and responsibility of motherhood? Do you ever think about what she could tell us mothers today? God chose Mary to bring His Son into the world, yet she was a natural woman like all of us mothers today. She had feelings and emotions. She felt love, joy, and pride as she watched Jesus grow into a man. As a loving, devoted mother, she suffered one of the most horrifying and unbelievable griefs a mother could live through as she saw her precious Son die on the cross. In Through a Mother's Eyes, the author captivates the audience of all ages, giving a narrative view of the life of Christ. From conception to the cross, you will be absorbed into the thoughts and feelings and actions of Mary the mother. Mothers throughout the world can relate to her joys and griefs. God bless each of you as you read and see the view and scripture guidelines through this wonderful story."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Lou Jent's new book will bring encouragement and comfort to mothers from all backgrounds.

Jent shares in hopes of empowering others who find themselves experiencing the highs and lows of motherhood.

Consumers can purchase "Through a Mother's Eyes" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Through a Mother's Eyes," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing