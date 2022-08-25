Find out how Accelerated Resolution Therapy can help clients make astonishing life changes often after only one session

Laney Rosenzweig, MS, LMFT announces the release of 'Too Good to Be True?'

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ever since the inception of Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) in 2008, Laney Rosenzweig, MS, LMFT has always wanted to write a book. She felt compelled to share the joy of training therapists and the amazement of her clients as they heal very quickly before her eyes. This year, she finally gets to introduce this life-changing mental health modality to a wider audience with the release of "Too Good to Be True?" (published by Archway Publishing).

Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) is a unique, evidence-based therapy that utilizes eye movements to quickly process trauma. This book weaves the author's life experiences to give insight into how she created ART and what events have influenced the therapy itself. It also presents real case depictions of ART resolving trauma, often after only one session.

Upon reading this self-help/memoir, it is Rosenzweig's hope that people in need of relief from their mental health issues may give ART a try. She also hopes clinicians and therapists would benefit from adding ART to their toolbox.

"Too Good to Be True?"

By Laney Rosenzweig, MS, LMFT

About the Author

Laney Rosenzweig, MS, LMFT, is the developer of Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), which she created in 2008. She is a licensed marriage and family therapist who has been practicing in the mental health field since 1996. She has created and authored training manuals and supplemental materials for her training of clinicians in Accelerated Resolution Therapy. She has been on staff as a researcher at the University of South Florida where research has been conducted on ART. She is the CEO of Rosenzweig Center for Rapid Recovery and trains therapists in ART worldwide.

